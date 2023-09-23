Police deny permission for car rally by IT staff

The Vijayawada police have denied permission for the car rally by the IT employees in support of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The IT employees have planned the rally on Sunday from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram.

Vijayawada police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata on Saturday said that there was no permission in the NTR district for any rally. There is section 30 being implemented in the district and there was no scope for anyone to take out any rally.

The IT employees in Hyderabad have held a protest in Madhapur of Hyderabad. They raised slogans against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. However, Telangana police have also clamped prohibition orders on the protests in Hyderabad city.

He asked the IT employees not to take out any rally in the district for any reason. The police have denied permission for any sort of protest being organised by the TDP activists. The TDP leaders are holding protests here and there as the police are booking cases against them.

Sources say that the police are filing serious cases against those who hold protests or who take out rallies in support of Chandrababu Naidu. Though the TDP had given the call to hold protests, not many are coming forward due to fear of police cases.

The TDP leaders are holding protests in isolated areas and taking photos and videos of the protests before the police realise it. It is to be seen how long this situation would continue in the state as there is unrest among the people over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.