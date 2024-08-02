Police launch search operation for Vallabhaneni Vamshi

The stage is set for the arrest of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi, who has been named as the 71st accused in the TDP office attack case that occurred during the YSRCP regime. Police have already apprehended 18 individuals in connection with the incident.

Although Vamshi was not directly involved in the attack, his provocative statements as an MLA allegedly incited YSRCP supporters to target TDP offices. Despite this, no arrests were made during the YSRCP government’s tenure, reportedly due to Vamshi’s influence over key police officials.

On July 9th, Bapulapadu MPP Nagesh and 15 others were arrested in relation to the case, followed by three more individuals. Several suspects remain at large.

Facing mounting pressure from party cadre, the current TDP government has decided to proceed with Vamshi’s arrest. During his time as an MLA, Vamshi made numerous taunting remarks and put pressure on TDP members. He also allegedly filed false cases during the Yuva Galam padayatra.

District SP Gangadhar is overseeing the operation. As Vamshi has been residing in Hyderabad with his family since the election results, three police teams have been dispatched to the city to carry out the arrest. But as per sources, Vamshi has left India.

