Home > Politics

Police Paste Notice on Former DGP's Home in Phone Tapping Case

Published on May 22, 2025

Police Paste Notice on Former DGP’s Home in Phone Tapping Case

Telangana phone tapping case has taken a significant turn with police pasting a proclamation notice at former DGP Prabhakar Rao’s residence. The retired officer now faces becoming a proclaimed offender if he doesn’t respond to the court summons.

Police visited Prabhakar Rao’s home in Vasila Meadows, opposite Banjara Hills, this afternoon. They pasted the official notice at villa number 38, clearly stating that he must appear before Nampally Court by June 20th. The notice warns that failure to attend will result in serious consequences.

If Prabhakar Rao skips the court appearance, authorities will declare him a proclaimed offender. This declaration triggers several immediate actions that could severely impact his life and assets.

Once declared a proclaimed offender, police can seize all properties belonging to Prabhakar Rao under court orders. Additionally, wanted posters will be displayed in public places across the state, making him a fugitive from justice.

The proclamation gives any police officer in the country the authority to arrest Prabhakar Rao on sight and hand him over to Jubilee Hills police. This effectively makes him a wanted person throughout India.

Nampally Court has already provided the necessary clearance for this process. That’s why police could paste the notice today morning at his residence. The legal machinery is now in motion, and Prabhakar Rao has limited time to respond to avoid becoming a fugitive.

