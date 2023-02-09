Police seize mike from TDP activist at Lokesh meeting

The local police created obstructions to the ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, at Samsireddy Palle on Thursday.

The police attacked and grabbed the mike from a TDP activist, Mr Bhasha, who sustained injuries in the mele. The police even attempted to push Lokesh down the bench on which he was standing to address the local party activists.

This resulted in a fierce argument between the police and the TDP activists while Lokesh continued his protest by standing on his bench. ”What right do the police have to create hurdles to Lokesh in our village,” the villagers asked.

Carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution, Lokesh questioned the police as to how they can violate the fundamental right of a citizen. He continued his protest till the police officials left the scene and allowed him to address the gathering.