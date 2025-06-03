Political Debate: Did Miss World 2025 Help Telangana?

The recent Miss World event held in Telangana has sparked a heated political debate in the state. The Congress government claimed it organised the international beauty pageant successfully and used the platform to promote Telangana’s rich culture and tourist destinations like Hyderabad and Ramappa Temple to the world. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the event was not just about beauty but also about intelligence and talent, and it helped highlight Telangana’s temples, heritage sites, natural beauty, and locally produced products globally.

However, opposition leaders from BRS and BJP strongly criticized the event. BRS MLA Harish Rao accused the government for bringing shame to Telangana by poorly managing the pageant. He alleged that people close to the Congress, including an MP, a corporation chairman, and an IAS officer, misbehaved with a Miss World England contestant, calling for CCTV footage to be released. He demanded their suspension and urged the government to file cases to protect the state’s image.

BJP Telangana chief Kishan Reddy also said the Miss World event did not bring any financial benefit to the state and called it a waste of public money. He criticised the Congress for focusing more on show rather than real development.

In response, Congress leaders, including MP Shyamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, defended the event and dismissed the opposition’s statements as false propaganda. They claimed the pageant helped boost Telangana’s international image and accused BJP and BRS leaders of trying to defame the government for political gain.

The event has now become a topic of intense political discussion in the state, with parties divided over whether it helped or hurt Telangana’s reputation.