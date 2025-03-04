x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Political Drama Erupts Over VC Resignations

Published on March 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Political Drama Erupts Over VC Resignations
image
Kiran Rayal Issue : Laxmi Breaks Silence
image
Andhra Pradesh Introduces Simplified Building Permit Process
image
DSC notification in March at any cost: Nara Lokesh
image
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Part Ways

Political Drama Erupts Over VC Resignations

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council became a battlefield of heated exchanges between ruling and opposition parties over Vice-Chancellor resignations. Minister Lokesh strongly refuted allegations of intimidating university heads.

YSRCP MLC Bosta Satyanarayana claimed VCs were forced to resign, but Lokesh vehemently denied these accusations. He challenged the opposition to provide evidence, demanding a privilege motion be brought forward.

Nara Lokesh launched a sharp criticism, questioning the credibility of VCs appointed by YSRCP. He pointed out that some appointees allegedly lack basic English grammar skills and suggested the appointments were politically motivated.

The session descended into chaos, with YSRCP members staging a protest at the podium. Tensions ran high as the council chairman was forced to adjourn proceedings, ultimately deferring the next day’s session.

Previous Kiran Rayal Issue : Laxmi Breaks Silence
else

TRENDING

image
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Part Ways
image
Viral: Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan for his Family Celebration
image
Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital

Latest

image
Political Drama Erupts Over VC Resignations
image
Kiran Rayal Issue : Laxmi Breaks Silence
image
Andhra Pradesh Introduces Simplified Building Permit Process
image
DSC notification in March at any cost: Nara Lokesh
image
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Part Ways

Most Read

image
Political Drama Erupts Over VC Resignations
image
Kiran Rayal Issue : Laxmi Breaks Silence
image
Andhra Pradesh Introduces Simplified Building Permit Process

Related Articles

Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot