Political Drama Erupts Over VC Resignations

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council became a battlefield of heated exchanges between ruling and opposition parties over Vice-Chancellor resignations. Minister Lokesh strongly refuted allegations of intimidating university heads.

YSRCP MLC Bosta Satyanarayana claimed VCs were forced to resign, but Lokesh vehemently denied these accusations. He challenged the opposition to provide evidence, demanding a privilege motion be brought forward.

Nara Lokesh launched a sharp criticism, questioning the credibility of VCs appointed by YSRCP. He pointed out that some appointees allegedly lack basic English grammar skills and suggested the appointments were politically motivated.

The session descended into chaos, with YSRCP members staging a protest at the podium. Tensions ran high as the council chairman was forced to adjourn proceedings, ultimately deferring the next day’s session.