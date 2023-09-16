Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, is gearing up for a political showdown as it takes center stage in the lead-up to the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh. Several filmmakers are diving into the world of politics, using the silver screen to sway public opinion and influence voters. Here’s a look at the cinematic ventures that are set to make waves in the political landscape:

1. Yatra 2: The Sequel that Aims to Make a Difference

“Yathra,” a film that paid tribute to the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) and lent support to his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the 2019 elections, is all set for a sequel. “Yatra 2” is currently in production and is expected to hit theaters in February 2024, just ahead of the May 2024 elections. The storyline will span from YSR’s demise to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in as Chief Minister. Director Mahi Raghava, who is eagerly awaiting a big hit after delivering average films, is helming this project.

2. Ram Gopal Varma’s “Vyooham”: The Saga of YSR and Jagan

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who previously directed films supporting the YSRCP and targeting Pawan Kalyan, is now working on “Vyooham.” This movie will depict the events following the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s response to the situation.

3. TDP’s Prathinidhi Sequel: A Counter to “Yatra 2”

Not to be left behind, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is also joining the cinematic political fray. The 2014 film “Prathinidhi,” a political thriller that garnered favorable reviews, is getting a sequel. Slated for release in February 2024, in direct competition with “Yatra 2,” the sequel will once again feature Nara Rohit in a role that champions the common man’s cause. While Prashant Mandava directed the original, Journalist Murthy is set to direct the sequel.

4. Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh”: Punching Up Politics

Pawan Kalyan, actor and politician, is planning to release “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” ahead of the 2024 elections. The film is expected to pack a punch with its political dialogues aimed at influencing the common people and voters.

5. “Leader” Reboot: A Blast from the Past

“Leader,” a 2010 film that marked Rana Daggubati’s debut, is set to re-release ahead of the 2024 elections. The film, which doesn’t align with any particular political party, remains relevant to Indian politics, and its reappearance on the big screen is sure to generate interest.

6. Telangana Takes a Back Seat

Surprisingly, while political films are all the rage in Andhra Pradesh, the trend hasn’t spilled over into Telangana politics. Unlike earlier movies like “Jai Bolo Telangana” and “Udyama Simham,” which centered on Telangana politics, the upcoming releases seem to focus exclusively on Andhra Pradesh.

As the battle for political influence rages on the silver screen, these films are expected to play a significant role in shaping public perception and discussions around the upcoming 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh.