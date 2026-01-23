Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri

Anantapur district has long been known as one of the most politically sensitive regions in Andhra Pradesh. Within the district, Tadipatri Assembly constituency often stands out as a constant hotspot for confrontation. Once again, Tadipatri has witnessed rising political tension, driven by an open war of words between two rival camps that dominate local politics.

The latest flashpoint involves former YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and TDP leader and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy. Pedda Reddy publicly challenged JC Prabhakar Reddy to debate the issue of irrigation projects in Rayalaseema. He asserted that discussions could take place at any prominent public location, including Kurnool, Kadapa, or Anantapur, and warned against underestimating the region’s political and social strength.

These remarks triggered strong reactions from the JC camp. With supporters from both sides showing signs of mobilizing, the situation quickly became sensitive. Police intelligence flagged the risk of protests spilling onto the streets, raising concerns over possible law and order disturbances in Tadipatri.

In response, the police administration moved swiftly. Additional forces were deployed across Tadipatri to maintain peace and prevent escalation. Authorities issued clear warnings that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt public order or incite unrest.

Following the developments, three cases were registered against Kethireddy Pedda Reddy at Tadipatri and Anantapur police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Senior police officials reiterated that political statements crossing legal limits would invite firm consequences.

With cases booked and security tightened, Tadipatri remains tense.