x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri

Published on January 23, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
‘RaaKaaSaa’ Glimpse Promises a Wholesome Fantasy-Comedy Entertainer
image
OSSS Trailer: Breezy Godavari Rom-Com, With A Twist
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sahu Garapati
image
Prabhas’ Promise for PMF
image
Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri

Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri

Anantapur district has long been known as one of the most politically sensitive regions in Andhra Pradesh. Within the district, Tadipatri Assembly constituency often stands out as a constant hotspot for confrontation. Once again, Tadipatri has witnessed rising political tension, driven by an open war of words between two rival camps that dominate local politics.

The latest flashpoint involves former YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and TDP leader and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy. Pedda Reddy publicly challenged JC Prabhakar Reddy to debate the issue of irrigation projects in Rayalaseema. He asserted that discussions could take place at any prominent public location, including Kurnool, Kadapa, or Anantapur, and warned against underestimating the region’s political and social strength.

These remarks triggered strong reactions from the JC camp. With supporters from both sides showing signs of mobilizing, the situation quickly became sensitive. Police intelligence flagged the risk of protests spilling onto the streets, raising concerns over possible law and order disturbances in Tadipatri.

In response, the police administration moved swiftly. Additional forces were deployed across Tadipatri to maintain peace and prevent escalation. Authorities issued clear warnings that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt public order or incite unrest.

Following the developments, three cases were registered against Kethireddy Pedda Reddy at Tadipatri and Anantapur police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Senior police officials reiterated that political statements crossing legal limits would invite firm consequences.

With cases booked and security tightened, Tadipatri remains tense.

Next Prabhas’ Promise for PMF Previous Dhurandhar: The Most Profitable Indian Film of 2025
else

TRENDING

image
‘RaaKaaSaa’ Glimpse Promises a Wholesome Fantasy-Comedy Entertainer
image
OSSS Trailer: Breezy Godavari Rom-Com, With A Twist
image
Prabhas’ Promise for PMF

Latest

image
‘RaaKaaSaa’ Glimpse Promises a Wholesome Fantasy-Comedy Entertainer
image
OSSS Trailer: Breezy Godavari Rom-Com, With A Twist
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sahu Garapati
image
Prabhas’ Promise for PMF
image
Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri

Most Read

image
Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri
image
Tirumala Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case Nears Closure as SIT Prepares Charge Sheet
image
Coalition Politics or Collapse: Vijayasai Reddy’s Sharp Message to YSRCP

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event