Political Tug-of-War Over BC Reservations

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud has launched a scathing attack on BRS MLC K. Kavitha, accusing her of trying to take undue credit for the implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs). He attributed the achievement solely to the Congress party’s leadership, particularly Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

“Social justice is possible only through the Congress party. We’ve proven that once again,” Mahesh Kumar declared.

Dismissing Kavitha’s role, Mahesh Kumar questioned her contribution, saying:

“What does she have to do with this victory? How can she claim credit for something that Congress has fought for and achieved?”

Mocking her further, he said that her attempts to remain politically relevant were being ridiculed by the public.

The TPCC chief also took aim at former Chief Minister KCR, asking: “What did KCR do for the BC community during his ten years in power? Now, all of a sudden, Kavitha is singing songs about BC rights.”

Kavitha’s Rail Roko Announcement and U-Turn

Amid the political tension, Kavitha has been actively engaging with different groups, seeking support for her BC reservations campaign. As part of the movement, she announced a Rail Roko protest — a bold strategy that involves large crowds halting train operations by occupying railway tracks.

However, critics quickly raised doubts about her ability to mobilize the numbers needed, with some sarcastically remarking that she might not be able to stop even a single train.

Sensing the momentum might not be in her favour, Kavitha announced a postponement of the protest, citing the Telangana government’s plan to issue an ordinance on BC reservations.

“The government’s decision to bring an ordinance is a victory for Jagruthi,” she stated, referring to her cultural organization.

Pressure on the Governor and BJP

Kavitha urged the Governor to approve the ordinance without delay and called on BJP state leaders to push for its passage. She also demanded that BJP MP Bandi Sanjay facilitate a constitutional amendment by placing the BC reservation bill in the 9th Schedule, thereby ensuring legal protection similar to that of SCs and STs in education and employment.

Warning of future agitation, she said: “If the Governor doesn’t sign the ordinance, our struggle will only intensify.”

Interestingly, Kavitha’s rhetoric has taken a surprisingly pro-Congress turn, repeatedly attacking the BJP and calling it a burden on the country. Her stance is reportedly causing unease within the BRS, fueling speculation about internal discord and strategic confusion in the party.

BC Reservations Become Political Battleground

As the discourse around BC reservations heats up, the issue has become a focal point of political manoeuvring. With Congress, BRS, and BJP all vying for ownership of the BC cause, the fight for public perception is intensifying, turning BC rights into one of Telangana’s most politically charged debates.