Polling Concludes for Six MLC Seats in Telugu States

Polling for six MLC seats across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana concluded peacefully on Thursday. Elections were held for three seats in each state, with voting continuing until 5 PM. Authorities ensured smooth polling arrangements, allowing voters in queues to cast their votes even after the official deadline. No untoward incidents were reported during the process.

In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP emerged as the primary contender, as the YSRCP chose not to participate in the elections. Polling was conducted for two Graduate MLC seats and one Teachers’ MLC seat. By 2 PM, voter turnout stood at 45.29% in the East Godavari Graduate constituency, 49.06% in the Krishna-Guntur Graduate constituency, and 79.54% in the North Andhra Teachers’ constituency.

In Telangana, the BJP contested in all three MLC seats, while the Congress competed for one. The BRS stayed out of the fray. Peddapalli recorded the highest turnout at 77.95%, while Nalgonda’s Teachers’ constituency saw an impressive 90% voter participation.

The counting of votes will take place on March 3. Since the elections were conducted using the ballot paper system, the results may take two to three days to be declared. Authorities have made stringent arrangements to transport ballot boxes to strong rooms and ensure tight security until the counting process begins.