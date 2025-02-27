x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Polling Concludes for Six MLC Seats in Telugu States

Published on February 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh: Job Opportunities in Germany
image
Notices Issued to YSRCP Leader Gorantla Madhav for Inquiry
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Kudos to Minister Jupally Krishna Rao
image
No one can stop Rising Telangana, vows CM Revanth Reddy
image
Polling Concludes for Six MLC Seats in Telugu States

Polling Concludes for Six MLC Seats in Telugu States

Polling for six MLC seats across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana concluded peacefully on Thursday. Elections were held for three seats in each state, with voting continuing until 5 PM. Authorities ensured smooth polling arrangements, allowing voters in queues to cast their votes even after the official deadline. No untoward incidents were reported during the process.

In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP emerged as the primary contender, as the YSRCP chose not to participate in the elections. Polling was conducted for two Graduate MLC seats and one Teachers’ MLC seat. By 2 PM, voter turnout stood at 45.29% in the East Godavari Graduate constituency, 49.06% in the Krishna-Guntur Graduate constituency, and 79.54% in the North Andhra Teachers’ constituency.

In Telangana, the BJP contested in all three MLC seats, while the Congress competed for one. The BRS stayed out of the fray. Peddapalli recorded the highest turnout at 77.95%, while Nalgonda’s Teachers’ constituency saw an impressive 90% voter participation.

The counting of votes will take place on March 3. Since the elections were conducted using the ballot paper system, the results may take two to three days to be declared. Authorities have made stringent arrangements to transport ballot boxes to strong rooms and ensure tight security until the counting process begins.

Next No one can stop Rising Telangana, vows CM Revanth Reddy Previous Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh: Job Opportunities in Germany
image
Notices Issued to YSRCP Leader Gorantla Madhav for Inquiry
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Kudos to Minister Jupally Krishna Rao
image
No one can stop Rising Telangana, vows CM Revanth Reddy
image
Polling Concludes for Six MLC Seats in Telugu States

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh: Job Opportunities in Germany
image
Notices Issued to YSRCP Leader Gorantla Madhav for Inquiry
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Kudos to Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Related Articles

Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot