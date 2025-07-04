x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer

Published on July 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana
image
Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS

Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer

It has been years since Pooja Hegde has tasted success. Once a top actress in Tollywood, the actress is not seen in Telugu cinema. She had high hopes on Suriya’s Retro but the film bombed badly at the box-office. Except for a few Hindi films, Pooja Hegde has no big films. The actress is said to have signed a crazy Tamil film recently and an announcement will be made soon. Pooja Hegde will be seen beside Dhanush in his next film to be directed by Vignesh Raja.

Pooja Hegde has signed the project recently. VELS International are the producers and the shoot commences in the mid of this month. This untitled film is a crime thriller and it releases in summer next year. Pooja Hegde recently completed shooting for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan that is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. Pooja Hegde sizzled in an item number in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie that releases in August.

Next Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana Previous Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS
else

TRENDING

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana

Latest

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana
image
Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS

Most Read

image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
image
Revanth Reddy inaugurates Malabar Gold’s manufacturing unit in Hyd
image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie