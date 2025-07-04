Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer

It has been years since Pooja Hegde has tasted success. Once a top actress in Tollywood, the actress is not seen in Telugu cinema. She had high hopes on Suriya’s Retro but the film bombed badly at the box-office. Except for a few Hindi films, Pooja Hegde has no big films. The actress is said to have signed a crazy Tamil film recently and an announcement will be made soon. Pooja Hegde will be seen beside Dhanush in his next film to be directed by Vignesh Raja.

Pooja Hegde has signed the project recently. VELS International are the producers and the shoot commences in the mid of this month. This untitled film is a crime thriller and it releases in summer next year. Pooja Hegde recently completed shooting for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan that is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. Pooja Hegde sizzled in an item number in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie that releases in August.