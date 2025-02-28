x
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Pooja Hegde demands big for an Item Song?

Published on February 28, 2025 by nymisha

Pooja Hegde demands big for an Item Song?

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde has no great offers in Telugu and Tamil languages. The actress hasn’t delivered solid hits in Hindi too. Pooja Hegde has been keen to make a comeback as there are lot of young beauties signing back-to-back films. The actress finally signed a special song in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film has a list of top stars. A massive set is constructed to shoot the special song on Rajinikanth and Pooja Hegde.

The actress has demanded a hefty remuneration of Rs 2 crores for her glamorous show and the makers agreed for the pay. Anirudh has composed a peppy tune for the song. Tamannaah featured in a special song in Rajinikanth’s past super hit film Jailer and the song was one of the biggest ever hits. The team of Coolie is now working on a similar model to impress the masses. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir will feature in Coolie. The shoot is in the final stages and Coolie releases later this year. Sun Pictures are producing this pan-Indian attempt. After completing Coolie, Rajinikanth will join the sets of Jailer 2.

