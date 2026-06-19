Pooja Hegde not Learning a Lesson?

Pooja Hegde was once the busiest actress in Telugu cinema. From the past two years, though she was approached for several projects, she could not sign a Telugu project. Her fans wonder why the actress is away from Tollywood. The reason is all about her remuneration demand. Pooja Hegde is quoting Rs 5 crores remuneration which is quite high. After delivering a series of flops, if Pooja Hegde was accessible, she would have done a dozen films in the past two years.

Her Hindi career is not great and the actress delivered many flops recently. The actress is losing many opportunities and she is not ready to negotiate. With a lot of young actresses signing films and giving a tough competition, Pooja Hegde continues to lose offers. She was approached to feature beside a young actor recently and the makers were shocked by the demands of Pooja Hegde. They signed a young beauty for Rs 1 crore. Hope, Pooja Hegde learns a lesson soon before she fades out.