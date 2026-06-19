x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pooja Hegde not Learning a Lesson?

Published on June 19, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Yash’s Toxic Buzz reaches Rock Bottom
image
Pooja Hegde not Learning a Lesson?
image
Kajal Aggarwal looks dynamic and powerful from NBK111
image
Narne Nithiin and KVN’s NN5: Creative and Impressive
image
Who will produce OG Sequel?

Pooja Hegde not Learning a Lesson?

Pooja Hegde was once the busiest actress in Telugu cinema. From the past two years, though she was approached for several projects, she could not sign a Telugu project. Her fans wonder why the actress is away from Tollywood. The reason is all about her remuneration demand. Pooja Hegde is quoting Rs 5 crores remuneration which is quite high. After delivering a series of flops, if Pooja Hegde was accessible, she would have done a dozen films in the past two years.

Her Hindi career is not great and the actress delivered many flops recently. The actress is losing many opportunities and she is not ready to negotiate. With a lot of young actresses signing films and giving a tough competition, Pooja Hegde continues to lose offers. She was approached to feature beside a young actor recently and the makers were shocked by the demands of Pooja Hegde. They signed a young beauty for Rs 1 crore. Hope, Pooja Hegde learns a lesson soon before she fades out.

Next Yash’s Toxic Buzz reaches Rock Bottom Previous Kajal Aggarwal looks dynamic and powerful from NBK111
else

TRENDING

image
Yash’s Toxic Buzz reaches Rock Bottom
image
Pooja Hegde not Learning a Lesson?
image
Kajal Aggarwal looks dynamic and powerful from NBK111

Latest

image
Yash’s Toxic Buzz reaches Rock Bottom
image
Pooja Hegde not Learning a Lesson?
image
Kajal Aggarwal looks dynamic and powerful from NBK111
image
Narne Nithiin and KVN’s NN5: Creative and Impressive
image
Who will produce OG Sequel?

Most Read

image
Telangana Cabinet Goes Fully Digital as Government Adopts Paperless Governance
image
Kesineni Nani Targets Government Over Sai Krishna Case as AP Orders Probe
image
Can Andhra Pradesh Build the Next Goa Without Repeating Goa’s Mistakes?

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception