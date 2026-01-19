x
Pooja Hegde opens up about a Shocking Incident

Published on January 19, 2026 by nymisha

Pooja Hegde opens up about a Shocking Incident

Pooja Hegde has once worked with all the top stars of Telugu cinema. She is keeping herself busy by doing films in Tamil and Hindi. The actress is keen to make a strong comeback in Telugu. Pooja Hegde opened up about a shocking incident about a misconduct by her co-star during the shoot of a pan-Indian film. During the shoot of the pan-Indian project, the hero entered into her caravan without her permission and it was extremely uncomfortable for her.

Pooja Hegde said that she was badly disturbed because of the incident because of the disrespectful attitude of the actor. The actress did not disclose the name of the actor but she said that she was so excited about the film during the start but it soon turned into a distress for her. Pooja Hegde also said that she lost patience after which the actor walked out of the caravan. Her episodes from the film were shot with body-double and the duo never faced each other throughout the shoot of the film.

On the workfront, Pooja Hegde has completed the shoot of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan which will release soon.

