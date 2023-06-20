Pooja Hegde out from Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu’s most anticipated film Guntur Kaaram is riffed with speculations and controversies. Thaman is out of the film because Mahesh Babu was not satisfied. He was replaced with Tamil sensation Anirudh Ravichandran. Now the latest buzz is that Pooja Hegde walked out from the film as the film’s shoot is being delayed for many unknown reasons.

Pooja Hegde is committed with other projects in Bollywood and with delay of the shoot, she has no option left rather than moving out from the film. Now, Sree Leela will be the lead actress and the search for a second lead actress is on. With the exit of Thaman and Pooja Hegde, the film Guntur Kaaram is dipped in controversies. Naga Vamshi is producing the film under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Guntur Kaaram is scheduled for Sankranthi 2024 release.