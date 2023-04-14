Pooja Hegde Responds To Dating Rumours

Ahead of her Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release, Pooja Hegde responds to her dating rumours with Salman Khan. The duo were paired opposite in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Salman attended Pooja’s brother Rishab’s wedding reception. After all this Pooja and Salman have turned out to be the victims of gossip media. But, interestingly till now both the actors accepted nor denied the rumours, which added more interest.

Now, Pooja Hegde addressed it. She trashed the dating rumours and clarified that she is single. The actress said, “I am single and I love being single. I am currently concentrating on my career roaming from city to city. I keep reading things about me, what do I say about it? I can’t sit and address all the rumours. Right now I am only concentrating on my career.”

The film is slated to release on April 21st, that is for Eid. Leaving this Pooja Hegde is the lead actress in Mahesh Babu – Trivikram’s film.