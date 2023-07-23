Pooja Hegde to romance Ravi Teja?

Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde tasted a series of flops in the recent years. She faced a major jolt after she was replaced from Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram. The actress is struggling for offers in Telugu but she decided not to reduce her fee. Pooja Hegde is considered for Ravi Teja’s next film that was announced recently. Gopichand Malineni will direct this project and the shoot commences very soon after Ravi Teja completes his current films.

The makers recently approached Pooja Hegde and the talks are in the final stages. Pooja Hegde needs a big break to bounce back and stay active in Telugu cinema. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this action-packed mass entertainer. This untitled film releases next year. Ravi Teja is busy with Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle.