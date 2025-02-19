Pooja Hegde to shake leg with Rajinikanth?

Pooja Hegde has been waiting for the right film to make her comeback in the South. She has been doing Hindi films every year but nothing got her the needed stardom in Bollywood. Pooja Hegde is all set to shake her leg with Superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Coolie that is under shoot. Rajinikanth worked with Tamannaah in a special song in Jailer and the song was a smashing hit. Now, the team of Coolie is on such a similar attempt and the arrangements are being made.

Though the team had initial plans to release Coolie during summer, the plans were delayed due to Rajinikanth’s ill health. The makers are now in plans to release the film in August 2025 and an official announcement will be made soon. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is all about the gold smuggling mafia. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir will be seen in other important roles and Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan plays a cameo. Sun Pictures are the producers of Coolie.