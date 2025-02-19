x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pooja Hegde to shake leg with Rajinikanth?

Published on February 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
YSRCP Corporator Threatens Man Over ₹5 Lakh Demand
image
KCR visits Secunderabad Passport Office
image
Puri Jagannadh working on one more Sequel?
image
Wake-Up Call for Political Accountability
image
Photos: Bapu Movie Pre release Event

Pooja Hegde to shake leg with Rajinikanth?

Pooja Hegde has been waiting for the right film to make her comeback in the South. She has been doing Hindi films every year but nothing got her the needed stardom in Bollywood. Pooja Hegde is all set to shake her leg with Superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Coolie that is under shoot. Rajinikanth worked with Tamannaah in a special song in Jailer and the song was a smashing hit. Now, the team of Coolie is on such a similar attempt and the arrangements are being made.

Though the team had initial plans to release Coolie during summer, the plans were delayed due to Rajinikanth’s ill health. The makers are now in plans to release the film in August 2025 and an official announcement will be made soon. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is all about the gold smuggling mafia. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir will be seen in other important roles and Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan plays a cameo. Sun Pictures are the producers of Coolie.

Next Photos: Bapu Movie Pre release Event Previous PVR INOX fined Rs 1 Lakh for excessive ads before movies
else

TRENDING

image
Puri Jagannadh working on one more Sequel?
image
Pooja Hegde to shake leg with Rajinikanth?
image
PVR INOX fined Rs 1 Lakh for excessive ads before movies

Latest

image
YSRCP Corporator Threatens Man Over ₹5 Lakh Demand
image
KCR visits Secunderabad Passport Office
image
Puri Jagannadh working on one more Sequel?
image
Wake-Up Call for Political Accountability
image
Photos: Bapu Movie Pre release Event

Most Read

image
YSRCP Corporator Threatens Man Over ₹5 Lakh Demand
image
KCR visits Secunderabad Passport Office
image
Wake-Up Call for Political Accountability

Related Articles

Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot