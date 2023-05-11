Poonam Kaur’s attempt to create controversy on Ustad poster

It is known news that actress Poonam Kaur doesn’t leave any opportunity to corner Pawan Kalyan or director Trivikram. Now she attempted to create controversy on recently released poster of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Details as follows.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie team released poster and first glimpse of the movie and it went viral immediately after the release. However, actress Poonam Kaur commented on the poster and said that “When u cannot respect revolutionaries atleast don’t insult them – a recent poster release for a movie – insults the name #bhagatsingh by placing it below foot – ego or ignorance ?”

Netizens counter to Poonam:

However netizens countered Poonam’s comments. They replied her with the posters of other movies like Hanuman, Adi Purush etc where the title of the film is at the foot of the actor in that poster. They questioned why Poonam gave a blind eye to those posters and selectively targeting Pawan Kalyan. Some others gave even stronger reply and showed how Bhagat Singh photos are disrespected by some political groups in her own Punjab state and asked her to dare to question those political groups first. Many others reminded her that this is not the story of real Bhagat Singh but the story of another man who just has the same name.

We need to wait and see whether Poonam’s attempt to gain some attention will be successful or not. kaur