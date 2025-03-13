Posani Gets Extended Stay

The Sixth Additional Junior Civil Judge in Guntur has ordered a 14-day remand for film actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali until the 26th of this month. The order comes after allegations that Posani made derogatory comments against former opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu using morphed images.

Telugu Yuvatha leader Bandaru Vamsi Krishna filed a complaint with CID police on October 9 last year, alleging that Posani had deliberately insulted and criticized Chandrababu with malicious intent. CID police presented Posani, who was already in custody at Kurnool jail, before the judge at his residence in Guntur.

Posani’s YSRCP lawyer Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued that the government filed cases against his client out of political vendetta. However, the prosecution contended that Posani, as a responsible public figure, had made extremely serious allegations warranting remand. After hearing both sides, the judge ordered the 14-day remand.

Sources reveal that Posani broke down before the judge after the hearing, saying that he would consider suicide if he didn’t get bail within two days. He reportedly complained that he was unaware of how many cases had been filed against him and was questioning why he faced so many cases just for holding press conferences. He also mentioned having undergone two heart stent procedures already.

Posani was due to be released on Wednesday after being granted bail in an Adoni case. However, CID police secured a PT warrant from the court and transferred him to Guntur jail instead of releasing him.