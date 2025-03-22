Posani Krishna Murali Granted Bail by Guntur District Court

The Guntur District Court has granted bail to YSRCP leader and film actor Posani Krishna Murali, who was remanded in custody at Guntur District Jail. He was arrested for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and their family members.

Bail arguments were heard two days ago, with the court reserving its judgment until the 21st, the court announced its decision to grant conditional bail to the actor. The court imposed several conditions for Posani’s release. He must provide surety from two individuals, each worth one lakh rupees. The actor is prohibited from leaving the country and must report to the CID office twice a week to sign attendance registers.

With the bail order issued, Posani Krishna Murali is likely to be released from jail today. The actor’s legal team will complete the necessary formalities to secure his release from custody.