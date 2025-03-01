x
Home > Politics

Posani Krishna Murali Hospitalized

Published on March 1, 2025

Posani Krishna Murali Hospitalized

Posani Krishna Murali

Tollywood’s veteran actor Posani Krishna Murali who joined YSRCP and abused TDP, Janasena leaders is facing tough time currently. A number of cases have been registered against Posani Krishna Murali and the court remanded him recently. He was kept in Rajampet Subjail yesterday. Posani Krishna Murali has been unwell and he is rushed to the General Hospital in the region. Several tests are conducted and Posani Krishna Murali is hospitalized for now. The actor will have to spend more days in jail as a series of cases are registered against him. Even if he is granted bail in one of the cases, he would get arrested in the other one.

Posani Krishna Murali was arrested a couple of days ago in Hyderabad. He abused Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan several times in the past. After YSRCP lost badly in the 2024 polls, Posani Krishna Murali conducted a press meet and apologized to everyone. But he has been facing outrage and was arrested recently.

Previous AP Budget : New Schemes and Reforms
