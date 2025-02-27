Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination

Telugu actor and former YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali, who was arrested late Wednesday night from his Hyderabad residence, has been shifted to the Obulavaripalle Police Station in Annamayya district for further investigation. Posani is expected to be produced before the Railway Kodur court soon.

Upon his arrival at the Obulavaripalle Police Station, Posani underwent a medical examination conducted by government doctors under the supervision of Dr. Gurumahesh. The medical tests were carried out as part of standard procedures before his interrogation.

Annamayya District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidya Sagar Naidu is personally overseeing the investigation. Posani’s statement is being recorded, and once completed, he will likely be presented before the Railway Kodur court.

The case against Posani stems from a complaint filed by former sarpanch Jogineni Mani, who accused the actor of making derogatory remarks against Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and his family members including kids. The complaint alleges that Posani used inappropriate language and incited caste-based tensions during a public speech.

Based on the complaint, the Obulavaripalle Police registered a case against Posani under Sections 196, 353(2), and 111 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 3(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.