x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination

Published on February 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination

Posani

Telugu actor and former YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali, who was arrested late Wednesday night from his Hyderabad residence, has been shifted to the Obulavaripalle Police Station in Annamayya district for further investigation. Posani is expected to be produced before the Railway Kodur court soon.

Upon his arrival at the Obulavaripalle Police Station, Posani underwent a medical examination conducted by government doctors under the supervision of Dr. Gurumahesh. The medical tests were carried out as part of standard procedures before his interrogation.

Annamayya District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidya Sagar Naidu is personally overseeing the investigation. Posani’s statement is being recorded, and once completed, he will likely be presented before the Railway Kodur court.

The case against Posani stems from a complaint filed by former sarpanch Jogineni Mani, who accused the actor of making derogatory remarks against Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and his family members including kids. The complaint alleges that Posani used inappropriate language and incited caste-based tensions during a public speech.

Based on the complaint, the Obulavaripalle Police registered a case against Posani under Sections 196, 353(2), and 111 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 3(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Previous Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Latest

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Most Read

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
KTR’s Bold Statement on Delimitation

Related Articles

Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look