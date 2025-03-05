Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been remanded until December 18 and moved to Kurnool Central Jail. This action follows a complaint filed by Jana Sena Party president Malisetty Renuka on November 14, 2024, at Adoni Third Town Police Station. The police registered a case (Crime No. 119/2024) under sections BNS 192, 353(1)(3), and 353(2) against Posani for his alleged inappropriate remarks.

Initially held in Guntur Jail, Posani was later brought to Adoni Court under a PT warrant. However, since the Adoni judge was on leave, the case was handed over to Aparna, the First Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate in Kurnool.

In a late-night hearing at the magistrate’s residence in Ramalingeshwaranagar, Adoni CI Ramalingam and police officials presented Posani before Judge Aparna at 11 PM. After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate ordered a 14-day judicial remand, leading to his transfer to Kurnool Jail.

In a related development, Posani has approached the High Court to quash cases filed against him in four police stations. He has requested the court to stay any further actions based on these FIRs until the matter is resolved.