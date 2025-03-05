x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Politics

Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Published on March 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!
image
Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit
image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been remanded until December 18 and moved to Kurnool Central Jail. This action follows a complaint filed by Jana Sena Party president Malisetty Renuka on November 14, 2024, at Adoni Third Town Police Station. The police registered a case (Crime No. 119/2024) under sections BNS 192, 353(1)(3), and 353(2) against Posani for his alleged inappropriate remarks.  

Initially held in Guntur Jail, Posani was later brought to Adoni Court under a PT warrant. However, since the Adoni judge was on leave, the case was handed over to Aparna, the First Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate in Kurnool.  

In a late-night hearing at the magistrate’s residence in Ramalingeshwaranagar, Adoni CI Ramalingam and police officials presented Posani before Judge Aparna at 11 PM.  After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate ordered a 14-day judicial remand, leading to his transfer to Kurnool Jail.
In a related development, Posani has approached the High Court to quash cases filed against him in four police stations. He has requested the court to stay any further actions based on these FIRs until the matter is resolved.

Next Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position Previous Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit
image
Singer Kalpana’s Health Update

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!
image
Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit
image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

Most Read

image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!
image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary