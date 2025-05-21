x
Home > Movie News

Positive Developments in Film Chamber Meeting

Published on May 21, 2025 by swathy

Positive Developments in Film Chamber Meeting

The Telugu Film Chamber has called the active producers and distributors today to discuss about the ongoing issue of the theatre rents. Some of the exhibitors have been demanding films to be released on a percentage basis and they announced that the theatres would remain shut from June 1st if the issue is not resolved. A series of meetings have been held today and the producers, distributors are against the strike. With the summer season wasted badly, several exhibitors incurred huge losses. The producers and distributors have suggested the exhibitors to resolve the issue instead of heading for a theatre shut down.

Several meetings are planned in the coming days and the issues will be resolved amicably. The IPL 2025 and the piracy have taken a toll on the theatres. With a lack of films of stars, 2025 had started on a dull note. The summer season has been disastrous for Telugu cinema. While most of the producers are strictly against the percentage system, some of them are supporting the stand of the exhibitors. A better clarity is expected in the coming weeks after further meetings.

