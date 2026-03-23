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Home > Movie News

Positive response for Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat & Kiran Abbavaram’s OTT Entry

Published on March 23, 2026 by swathy

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Positive response for Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat & Kiran Abbavaram’s OTT Entry

The recently released glimpse of Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat has garnered strong and largely positive attention across digital platforms, setting the tone for what could be one of the most intriguing Telugu OTT debuts in recent times. Viewers and netizens have particularly appreciated the raw, rustic visuals and grounded setting, which hint at a gritty, rooted narrative.

The glimpse of this Amazon Web series offers a moody and immersive aesthetic, and this visual approach has been widely noted as a refreshing departure from formulaic storytelling, aligning well with director Bharat Kamma’s signature style. A major talking point, however, has been the interesting look of Kiran Abbavaram.

The glimpse has also benefited from Kiran’s evolving perception among audiences. The OTT space, in particular, is being seen by many as the perfect platform for him to reinvent and showcase his acting depth. Overall, the initial response to Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat’s first glimpse can be described as promising and curiosity-driven.

Dream Farmers producing this ambitious new project in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, signaling a major milestone in its growth journey. Titled Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat, the project was officially unveiled at a launch event in Mumbai, where a striking glimpse offered a peek into its intriguing world.

The series marks the OTT debut of young actor Kiran Abbavaram and features a promising ensemble cast including Thiruveer, Samyuktha, and Tejaswi Rao in pivotal roles. With its unique premise and strong casting, the show is already generating curiosity among audiences. Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat is being produced by Baapineedu and Sudheer under Dream Farmers.

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