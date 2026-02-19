x
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Home > Movie News

Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers

Published on February 19, 2026 by swathy

Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers

Producing a film has been turning out to be extremely stressful these days. Telugu producers who are locking films with top actors are completely tensed because of various factors. Leaving the financial stress and the deals before release, most of the producers are occupied with the stress of postponement fear. Though a perfect shooting plan is chalked out, it is not in the hands of the producer to complete the shoot on time. There may be various reasons for the delay and it depends on the dates, locations or other reasons.

Even if the shoot gets completed on time, the delay in the post-production work may push the release date. The OTT players are dictating rules and they are finalizing the release dates of biggies as per their streaming chart. The distributors too are mounting pressure on some of the producers as per the holiday seasons. To recover the big investment, the producers have to bow down and agree to the demands of the OTT players, distributors and others. The postponement fear has been terrible and it is tasted by each and every producer who is having a biggie in his hand. This has become a trend.

Next PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration Previous Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
