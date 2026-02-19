Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers

Producing a film has been turning out to be extremely stressful these days. Telugu producers who are locking films with top actors are completely tensed because of various factors. Leaving the financial stress and the deals before release, most of the producers are occupied with the stress of postponement fear. Though a perfect shooting plan is chalked out, it is not in the hands of the producer to complete the shoot on time. There may be various reasons for the delay and it depends on the dates, locations or other reasons.

Even if the shoot gets completed on time, the delay in the post-production work may push the release date. The OTT players are dictating rules and they are finalizing the release dates of biggies as per their streaming chart. The distributors too are mounting pressure on some of the producers as per the holiday seasons. To recover the big investment, the producers have to bow down and agree to the demands of the OTT players, distributors and others. The postponement fear has been terrible and it is tasted by each and every producer who is having a biggie in his hand. This has become a trend.