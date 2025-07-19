Power Struggle Brews in BJP Telangana: Etela vs Bandi

Tensions are escalating within the BJP as senior leaders Etela Rajender and Bandi Sanjay appear to be locked in a silent power struggle. Recent developments suggest growing friction that could impact the party’s internal cohesion in Telangana.

Etela Feels Marginalized

Rajender, BJP MP and former minister, seems increasingly frustrated with his position in the party. He reportedly believes he has been sidelined, especially when compared to Bandi Sanjay’s rising influence. According to sources, Etela feels that despite his contributions, he hasn’t received the recognition or positions he was promised, including a central ministerial role or the state BJP presidency.

Huzurabad Cadre Meeting Sparks Buzz

In a closed-door meeting with his loyalists from Huzurabad, Etela made pointed remarks about the current state of the BJP in the region. He reminded them that before he joined the party, there was hardly any cadre there, and most of the current strength is due to his efforts. He cited the Lok Sabha majority margin in Huzurabad as evidence of his influence, claiming credit for the party’s performance.

Veiled Attacks, Clear Targets

Etela’s speech included emotional and aggressive language, criticizing those who act friendly but secretly undermine others. Although he did not mention names, his statements were widely interpreted as a direct attack on Bandi Sanjay.

Just days earlier, Bandi had indirectly accused some leaders of plotting against him during the general elections, particularly pointing to lower vote margins in Huzurabad. He emphasized that the BJP does not tolerate personality cults and that the party belongs to a single camp, that of the central leadership.

Silence Strategy from Bandi’s Camp

Following Etela’s outburst, Bandi Sanjay reportedly instructed his supporters not to respond publicly. He believes Etela’s behavior is self-damaging and could lead to further loss of credibility with the party high command. According to sources, Bandi views this as an opportunity to strengthen his own position by maintaining discipline.

Discontent and Declining Influence?

Etela’s dissatisfaction seems rooted in a series of missed opportunities and growing influence of rival factions. The recent appointment of a different leader to the state BJP presidency, one seen as aligned with Bandi is said to have further deepened his frustration.

However, many within the party believe that Etela’s open defiance and emotional remarks could harm his standing even more, potentially isolating him within the organization.