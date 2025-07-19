x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Power Struggle Brews in BJP Telangana: Etela vs Bandi

Published on July 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam
image
Hindi Hurdles Cleared for Kingdom
image
Today Trending News
image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29
image
Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again)

Power Struggle Brews in BJP Telangana: Etela vs Bandi

Tensions are escalating within the BJP as senior leaders Etela Rajender and Bandi Sanjay appear to be locked in a silent power struggle. Recent developments suggest growing friction that could impact the party’s internal cohesion in Telangana.

Etela Feels Marginalized

Rajender, BJP MP and former minister, seems increasingly frustrated with his position in the party. He reportedly believes he has been sidelined, especially when compared to Bandi Sanjay’s rising influence. According to sources, Etela feels that despite his contributions, he hasn’t received the recognition or positions he was promised, including a central ministerial role or the state BJP presidency.

Huzurabad Cadre Meeting Sparks Buzz

In a closed-door meeting with his loyalists from Huzurabad, Etela made pointed remarks about the current state of the BJP in the region. He reminded them that before he joined the party, there was hardly any cadre there, and most of the current strength is due to his efforts. He cited the Lok Sabha majority margin in Huzurabad as evidence of his influence, claiming credit for the party’s performance.

Veiled Attacks, Clear Targets

Etela’s speech included emotional and aggressive language, criticizing those who act friendly but secretly undermine others. Although he did not mention names, his statements were widely interpreted as a direct attack on Bandi Sanjay.

Just days earlier, Bandi had indirectly accused some leaders of plotting against him during the general elections, particularly pointing to lower vote margins in Huzurabad. He emphasized that the BJP does not tolerate personality cults and that the party belongs to a single camp, that of the central leadership.

Silence Strategy from Bandi’s Camp

Following Etela’s outburst, Bandi Sanjay reportedly instructed his supporters not to respond publicly. He believes Etela’s behavior is self-damaging and could lead to further loss of credibility with the party high command. According to sources, Bandi views this as an opportunity to strengthen his own position by maintaining discipline.

Discontent and Declining Influence?

Etela’s dissatisfaction seems rooted in a series of missed opportunities and growing influence of rival factions. The recent appointment of a different leader to the state BJP presidency, one seen as aligned with Bandi is said to have further deepened his frustration.

However, many within the party believe that Etela’s open defiance and emotional remarks could harm his standing even more, potentially isolating him within the organization.

Next Mega157: Chiru, Nayanthara Duet In Exotic Locations Previous Will Prabhas agree to Ranveer’s request?
else

TRENDING

image
Hindi Hurdles Cleared for Kingdom
image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29
image
Mega157: Chiru, Nayanthara Duet In Exotic Locations

Latest

image
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam
image
Hindi Hurdles Cleared for Kingdom
image
Today Trending News
image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29
image
Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again)

Most Read

image
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam
image
Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again)
image
Rajagopal Reddy faces severe backlash

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look