Powerful title for Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Next

After taking a brief break from work, Bellamkonda Sreenivas has lined up four new films. He is the only Tollywood actor who is shooting for four films at the same time. He recently commenced the shoot of Vijay Kanakamedala’s film which is the remake of Garudan. The film is also a multi-starrer and it features Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles. The film is all about the bonding between the friends and the differences in their journey. Manchu Manoj is essaying a role with negative shades in the film.

Veera Dheera Sura is the title locked for this interesting film. The makers wanted to lock the original title Garudan for the film but it was registered by someone else. Hence, Veera Dheera Sura is the title locked for the movie. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of this film. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is shooting for Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra, Ludheer Byreddy’s film and Koushik’s film that is produced by Shine Screens. All these films will release next year.