Powerhouse Collaboration of Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth in KHxRK: Madness

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

Powerhouse Collaboration of Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth in KHxRK: Madness

A monumental cinematic moment is taking shape as Red Giant Movies unites Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan for the ambitious project “KHxRK.” Spearheading the film is acclaimed filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, known for delivering the blockbuster Jailer and redefining commercial entertainers with his unique style.

Adding to the scale is music sensation Anirudh Ravichander, whose dynamic compositions have powered some of the biggest cinematic successes in recent years. His collaboration with Nelson has previously yielded massive chartbusters, heightening expectations for this film’s soundtrack.

The vision of Red Giant Movies is to craft a project that does justice to the towering legacies of both actors while delivering a contemporary, high-energy cinematic experience. These two legends are expected to bring their brilliant experiences and mass appeal to deliver the biggest celebration for fans across the world.

Next Heroines in Repeat Mode for Sithara Entertainments Previous Maruthi has a Big Task Ahead
