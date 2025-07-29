x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan unleashes acting prowess in the historical blockbuster Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on July 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Jagan Reddy Wins Legal Battle Against Mother and Sister Over Company Shares
image
AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:
image
Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?
image
Gopichand to introduce a Stunt Master as Director
image
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan unleashes acting prowess in the historical blockbuster Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan unleashes acting prowess in the historical blockbuster Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Hari Hara Veera Mallu turns out to be the biggest blockbuster in his career. The historical film has now got a Vfx upgrade — the reloaded version has elevated the profound impact on storytelling. It has elevated the film’s visual appeal and is creating an immersive experience for the audiences.

The phenomenal run of Hari Hara Veera Mallu continues with families and friends flocking to the theaters in large numbers during the weekdays… setting the box office collections on fire. Also, the trimmed version is more compelling and amplifies the emotional impact making Hari Hara Veera Mallu one of the most significant historical films.

“Pawan garu’s powerhouse performance as Veera Mallu is intense and authentic. His transformative journey and clinical approach to the character has been inspiring,” said Jyothi Krisna. The director further adds that the conviction with which Pawan played the role — that of a valiant warrior taking on the mighty forces of the Mughal Empire — was evident on the silver screen.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu pushed Pawan Kalyan as an actor. He had to learn sword fighting, horse riding, brush martial arts and train in four different types of weapon handling. Additionally, the actor choreographed and directed a raw and gritty action sequence in the climax portion of the film. “Despite a packed political itinerary, Pawan garu fulfilled his commitment to complete the film. This has been the most physically demanding role of Pawan garu’s career. His role is an emotionally powerful tribute to all those who protect Sanatana Dharma.

Next Gopichand to introduce a Stunt Master as Director Previous USA BO : Coolie set for a roaring start
else

TRENDING

image
Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?
image
Gopichand to introduce a Stunt Master as Director
image
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan unleashes acting prowess in the historical blockbuster Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Latest

image
Jagan Reddy Wins Legal Battle Against Mother and Sister Over Company Shares
image
AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:
image
Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?
image
Gopichand to introduce a Stunt Master as Director
image
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan unleashes acting prowess in the historical blockbuster Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Most Read

image
Jagan Reddy Wins Legal Battle Against Mother and Sister Over Company Shares
image
AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:
image
Guinness Record Certificate Ceremony for Andhra Pradesh’s Mega PTM to Be Held in August

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit