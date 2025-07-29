Powerstar Pawan Kalyan unleashes acting prowess in the historical blockbuster Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Hari Hara Veera Mallu turns out to be the biggest blockbuster in his career. The historical film has now got a Vfx upgrade — the reloaded version has elevated the profound impact on storytelling. It has elevated the film’s visual appeal and is creating an immersive experience for the audiences.

The phenomenal run of Hari Hara Veera Mallu continues with families and friends flocking to the theaters in large numbers during the weekdays… setting the box office collections on fire. Also, the trimmed version is more compelling and amplifies the emotional impact making Hari Hara Veera Mallu one of the most significant historical films.

“Pawan garu’s powerhouse performance as Veera Mallu is intense and authentic. His transformative journey and clinical approach to the character has been inspiring,” said Jyothi Krisna. The director further adds that the conviction with which Pawan played the role — that of a valiant warrior taking on the mighty forces of the Mughal Empire — was evident on the silver screen.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu pushed Pawan Kalyan as an actor. He had to learn sword fighting, horse riding, brush martial arts and train in four different types of weapon handling. Additionally, the actor choreographed and directed a raw and gritty action sequence in the climax portion of the film. “Despite a packed political itinerary, Pawan garu fulfilled his commitment to complete the film. This has been the most physically demanding role of Pawan garu’s career. His role is an emotionally powerful tribute to all those who protect Sanatana Dharma.