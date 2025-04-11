x
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gears Up For a Thundering Summer Release

Published on April 11, 2025 by swathy

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gears Up For a Thundering Summer Release

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the biggest films to emerge from Indian cinema this year, carrying sky-high expectations and fan frenzy to match.

The final leg of production is firing on all cylinders, with re-recording, dubbing, and VFX work progressing at a breakneck pace. Every frame is being meticulously crafted, every sound fine-tuned, and every visual effect elevated to deliver a world that’s as grand as the legend of Veera Mallu himself. The team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that this film doesn’t just meet expectations—it redefines them. The scale, the emotion, the action—it’s all coming together like never before, setting the stage for a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.

Director A.M. Jyothi Krishna has been working relentlessly over the past seven months, overseeing every department from editing and VFX to shooting the balance parts to bring this ambitious project to life. His hands-on approach and swift execution have been key in shaping the film’s final vision in record time.

The war for dharma has begun.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back as the outlaw Veera Mallu, a warrior with fire in his soul and justice on his mind. In his most ferocious avatar yet, he’s ready to rip through the screen and steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond right from under the Mughal noses. This isn’t just a story—it’s a revolution, and on May 9th, we’re all signing up for it.

With a massive overseas release also in the cards, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is poised to dominate globally across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna & Krish Jagarlamudi. A.M. Jyothi Krishna who took the reins amidst delays caused by the pandemic and Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments,

the film is backed by a powerhouse crew:

M.M. Keeravani, the Oscar-winning maestro, is composing a soundtrack already whispered to be historic.
Manoj Paramahamsa handles the lens, capturing a world soaked in grandeur and grit.
Thota Tharani, the veteran art director, crafts an immersive backdrop fit for this epic tale.
Bobby Deol, SatyaRaj, and a cast that slaps

While Pawan Kalyan is the blazing heart of the story, the supporting cast brings dynamite energy.
Bobby Deol as the Mughal emperor channels villainy with swagger we’ve missed since Animal and Daaku Maharaj.
Nidhhi Agerwal stuns, while Satyaraj and Jisshu Sengupta add depth and gravitas to this already electric lineup.

After years of delays, speculation, and anticipation, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally roaring to life—ready to explode on the big screens and take no prisoners.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao
Presented by AM Rathnam under Mega Surya Productions

Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases in cinemas worldwide on May 9th, 2025.

