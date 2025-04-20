x
Poyiraa Mama From Kuberaa: Fast, Fun & Massy

Published on April 20, 2025 by nymisha

Poyiraa Mama From Kuberaa: Fast, Fun & Massy

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa brings two superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna together. This crazy entertainer also features Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in essential roles. All the four characters were introduced through the film’s first glimpse which generated a strong buzz.

The musical promotions have kicked off, and the first single, Poyiraa Mama, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is a fiery blend of high-voltage beats, gritty vocals, and electrifying visuals that crank the hype up several notches. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it rides on a powerful rhythm that feels tailor-made for the big screen.

Dhanush lends his voice to the track, and his singing doesn’t just add to the mood—it defines it. The song’s massy, energetic tone is further amplified by Bhaskarabhatla’s punchy lyrics that strike a perfect chord between cool and catchy. Dhanush commands the screen, dancing like he’s lived the song.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is shaping up to be a true Pan-India spectacle. With the release locked for June 20th, “Poyiraa Mama” serves as the perfect curtain-raiser for the musical promotions.

Previous Unimaginable budget for epic Vishwambhara VFX
