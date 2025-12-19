PPP Is Not New, YSRCP Is Misleading the Public, Says Minister Atchannaidu

Srikakulam Minister Atchannaidu has accused the YSR Congress Party of spreading false propaganda on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said the party had created fresh political drama in the name of collecting one crore signatures, calling it an attempt to mislead people.

Atchannaidu stated that the PPP model was introduced more than twenty-five years ago and has been followed by governments across the country. Presenting it as a new or dangerous policy, he said, was completely false.

He questioned YSRCP’s opposition by recalling that major health initiatives like Arogyasri and the 108 ambulance service were implemented under private partnership models during the tenure of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He asked why it was acceptable then but portrayed as harmful now.

The minister dismissed Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s warnings on PPP medical colleges as empty rhetoric. He said no one was afraid of such statements and accused YSRCP of diverting attention from its past failures.

Atchannaidu concluded that PPP would help strengthen infrastructure and healthcare while ensuring government control. He said development would not be stalled by misinformation or political theatrics.