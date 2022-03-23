Prabhas and Deepika’s roles from Project K

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Big B Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Ashwathama in Project K which also has Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. We have some more interesting updates about the roles of Prabhas and Deepika from the film. Amitabh and Prabhas will be seen in the roles of father and son in Project K. Amitabh plays Ashwathama, a rich businessman and Deepika plays the role of his employee.

Project K is all about the story of a father and son who goes to the future and the past through a time machine. Some of the roles in Project K are inspired by history and are named accordingly. Project K is also the working title and the title will be finalized soon. Ashwini Dutt is producing this mega budget project and the film will head for release in 2024. Prabhas is holidaying in Spain and he is expected to return back to Hyderabad this weekend.