Prabhas and his Real Estate Investments

Prabhas is one of the highest paid Indian actors. Prabhas is known to lead a lavish life and he spends crores of money for his friends and family members. Prabhas is the best host in the country and he serves different kinds of non-veg dishes for his co-stars which is a discussion across the country. Prabhas owns expensive lands in and around Hyderabad. The actor is much more focused on investments and he is betting big in real estate. He bought a number of flats in Mumbai and the Kalki actor is constructing a lavish farmhouse in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

His Raidurgam farmhouse is now in the heart of the city and Prabhas needs privacy. He bought an agricultural land in the outskirts of the city and is investing big on his farmhouse. He also bought an expensive villa in Italy recently and the actor loves to holiday in the nation frequently. Apart from these, he is also buying lands in and around Hyderabad with his remuneration. The actor has been investing big in real estate in the recent months. Prabhas will soon resume the shoot of Raja Saab and the film releases in summer next year. He has Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji and Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit lined up along with Nag Ashwin’s Kalki sequel.