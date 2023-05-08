Prabhas and Siddharth Anand Film On Hold?

There was an official announcement of Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s movie from the production house Mythri Movie Makers. It was taunted to be the biggest collaboration of Bollywood. But the production house efforts were wasted. As per sources, the film was kept on hold officially and Siddharth Anand has returned the advance amount to Mythri.

The national media revealed the reason behind this is because of the dates mismatch between Siddharth Anand and Prabhas. Siddharth has backed out from the project and moved on. Siddharth has committed to Fighter and Tiger Vs Pathaan, which are the biggest action films in Bollywood. Prabhas is the busiest actor and he has three films in his kitty and is unable to match his dates to Siddharth Anand. Mythri might work on this once after Siddharth and Prabhas’ dates gets matched.