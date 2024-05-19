x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas And Superstar Bujji

Published on May 19, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej to take a Long Break
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Negativity Surrounds Prerana
image
2025 Rush: New Shock from OTT Platforms
image
Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Prabhas And Superstar Bujji

The ‘someone special’ that Prabhas mentioned in his post is about a superstar from his film Kalki 2898 AD being helmed by Nag Ashwin. As part of ‘From The Skractch’ series, they came up with a new episode named Building A Superstar Bujji.

The movie Kalki 2898 AD already features many superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, etc. They have now introduced another superstar Bujji. It’s a car with futuristic technology. The video shows only the head of the car which is designed like a AI Robot.

The voice for this character is given by Keerthy Suresh. Bujji is seen conversing with everyone, and Bhairava is the mastermind in making it. Like the previous promos, this one also builds curiosity. But, the superstar Bujji will be revealed on May 22nd.

The movie Kalki 2898 AD made under Vyjayanthi Movies will hit the screens on June 27th.

Next Fear Song From Devara: Anirudh Massy Tribute to NTR Previous PoK Merger into India: BJP’s Election Rhetoric or Feasible Goal?
else

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej to take a Long Break
image
2025 Rush: New Shock from OTT Platforms
image
Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Latest

image
Varun Tej to take a Long Break
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Negativity Surrounds Prerana
image
2025 Rush: New Shock from OTT Platforms
image
Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Most Read

image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court

Related Articles

AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch