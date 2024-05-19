Prabhas And Superstar Bujji

The ‘someone special’ that Prabhas mentioned in his post is about a superstar from his film Kalki 2898 AD being helmed by Nag Ashwin. As part of ‘From The Skractch’ series, they came up with a new episode named Building A Superstar Bujji.

The movie Kalki 2898 AD already features many superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, etc. They have now introduced another superstar Bujji. It’s a car with futuristic technology. The video shows only the head of the car which is designed like a AI Robot.

The voice for this character is given by Keerthy Suresh. Bujji is seen conversing with everyone, and Bhairava is the mastermind in making it. Like the previous promos, this one also builds curiosity. But, the superstar Bujji will be revealed on May 22nd.

The movie Kalki 2898 AD made under Vyjayanthi Movies will hit the screens on June 27th.