Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity

Published on September 14, 2025 by nymisha

Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity

Prabhas is the first pan-India superstar from Tollywood in the present generation. After the massive success of Baahubali, Prabhas became a household name across the country. His charisma and popularity rose like no other actor in any film industry. His stardom is enough to bring audiences to theatres. This is why Telugu filmmakers are trying to cash in on his image and fame.

His cameo in Manchu Vishnu’s big-budget mythological drama ‘Kannappa’ helped the collections bigtime. The film garnered strong openings because many of his fans thronged theatres on the first day to watch his role despite having little run time. Though the film didn’t secure unanimous reports, the presence of Prabhas in a supporting character for a brief time helped it collect decent theatrical revenues and amass solid viewership on OTT platform.

Now, Teja’s Mirai also got benefitted from Prabhas. The film starts with the voiceover of the Baahubali actor and this turned out to be one of the selling points for the film. It was initially rumoured that Prabhas would appear in a cameo role in this fantasy adventure. This rumour created solid buzz ahead of the film’s release. However, it turned out that the actor just lent his vocals. Though it was speculated that Prabhas’ voice was generated using AI, the team later clarified that Prabhas have his own vocals and appreciated his gesture.

Either way, small and medium budget directors and producers are trying to draw the attention of moviegoers by using Prabhas’ name. And it working fine for them.

