Prabhas donates big for Directors Association

Tollywood directors are uniting themselves under a common platform named Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA). As a tribute to legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao, the Director’s Day is celebrated on May 4th marking his birth anniversary. Several awards and celebrations are planned on this occasion. The directors of Tollywood met to discuss about the same and Maruthi announced that top actor Prabhas donated Rs 35 lakhs for Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA).

Tollywood directors thanked Maruthi for the support. Prabhas is working with Maruthi in Raja Saab and he joined the sets of the film recently. Prabhas is the first Telugu actor to donate for the Telugu Film Directors Association. Several other actors are expected to donate for the welfare of the directors.