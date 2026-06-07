Prabhas’ Fans Trolling Fauzi Team

Prabhas is currently shooting for multiple films. His next release would be Fauzi, a periodic drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. There is a lot of confusion around the film as the makers have not posted any update about the film. There were rumors that the film will release during Dasara but the holiday chart is getting full. With no updates coming from the team, Prabhas’ fans have taken to social media to express their anger against the production house Mythri Movie Makers.

#GiveUsFauziUpdateASAP is the trending hashtag on X and other social media platforms. Prabhas fans are demanding an update along with the film’s release date. A major portion of the shoot of Fauzi has been wrapped up and the makers have to announce the release date as the film will head for a pan-Indian release. Fauzi is the next release of Prabhas. Imanvi is the heroine and Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer. Prabhas plays a Soldier and the film is set in the pre-independence era.