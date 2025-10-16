x
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Home > Movie News

Prabhas’ Fans waiting for the Big Update

Published on October 16, 2025 by sankar

Prabhas’ Fans waiting for the Big Update

Prabhas is celebrating his birthday on October 23rd and updates on his upcoming films will roll out. The first single from his upcoming release Raja Saab will be out on his birthday. Raja Saab releases on January 9th, 2026 across the globe. The title announcement of Hanu Raghavapudi’s film produced by Mythri Movie Makers too will be made on the occasion. Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for an update on his new film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Spirit is the most awaited film of the nation and Sandeep Reddy presenting Prabhas as a cop is crazier. For now, there is no news about an update from the project. The pre-production work reached the final stages and Sandeep Reddy is waiting for the arrival of Prabhas. The shoot commences this year and an official announcement is due. Prabhas is shooting for a song in Europe and he will celebrate his birthday like every year in Europe. He is expected to return back to Hyderabad before the end of October.

