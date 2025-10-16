Prabhas’ Fans waiting for the Big Update

Prabhas is celebrating his birthday on October 23rd and updates on his upcoming films will roll out. The first single from his upcoming release Raja Saab will be out on his birthday. Raja Saab releases on January 9th, 2026 across the globe. The title announcement of Hanu Raghavapudi’s film produced by Mythri Movie Makers too will be made on the occasion. Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for an update on his new film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Spirit is the most awaited film of the nation and Sandeep Reddy presenting Prabhas as a cop is crazier. For now, there is no news about an update from the project. The pre-production work reached the final stages and Sandeep Reddy is waiting for the arrival of Prabhas. The shoot commences this year and an official announcement is due. Prabhas is shooting for a song in Europe and he will celebrate his birthday like every year in Europe. He is expected to return back to Hyderabad before the end of October.