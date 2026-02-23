Prabhas’ Fauzi Look: A Big Relief for Fans

Prabhas fans were left restless and they are in shock after Raja Saab ended up as a debacle. Prabhas is brutally trolled for his looks and screen presence. The use of body double is clearly seen on screen and his fans had nothing much to debate. When they are left in shock, Prabhas is seen in a promotional video of Couple Friendly that released last weekend. Prabhas looked charming and good enough on screen which offered a big relief for his fans.

Prabhas’ fans are left happy after months. Prabhas will portray the same look for Fauzi and he shot for an interview with the team of Couple Friendly on the sets of the film recently in Ramoji Film City. The actor was seen with a light beard and a new hair style which was lovable. He has currently allocated dates for Fauzi, a periodic drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The actor will also shoot for Kalki 2898 AD sequel from today in Hyderabad. He allocates dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in March. The top actor is expected to complete Fauzi and Spirit this year.