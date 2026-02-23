x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas’ Fauzi Look: A Big Relief for Fans

Published on February 23, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?
image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb
image
Samantha about her Relationship with Raj Nidimoru
image
Harish Shankar clarifies about political satires in UBS
image
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions

Prabhas’ Fauzi Look: A Big Relief for Fans

Prabhas fans were left restless and they are in shock after Raja Saab ended up as a debacle. Prabhas is brutally trolled for his looks and screen presence. The use of body double is clearly seen on screen and his fans had nothing much to debate. When they are left in shock, Prabhas is seen in a promotional video of Couple Friendly that released last weekend. Prabhas looked charming and good enough on screen which offered a big relief for his fans.

Prabhas’ fans are left happy after months. Prabhas will portray the same look for Fauzi and he shot for an interview with the team of Couple Friendly on the sets of the film recently in Ramoji Film City. The actor was seen with a light beard and a new hair style which was lovable. He has currently allocated dates for Fauzi, a periodic drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The actor will also shoot for Kalki 2898 AD sequel from today in Hyderabad. He allocates dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in March. The top actor is expected to complete Fauzi and Spirit this year.

Next Tamil Multi-starrer Creates Confusion in NTR Fans Previous Aaya Sher Promo: Nani’s Unhinged Madness
else

TRENDING

image
Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?
image
Samantha about her Relationship with Raj Nidimoru
image
Harish Shankar clarifies about political satires in UBS

Latest

image
Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?
image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb
image
Samantha about her Relationship with Raj Nidimoru
image
Harish Shankar clarifies about political satires in UBS
image
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions

Most Read

image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb
image
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions
image
Nearly 4 in 10 Adults in Hyderabad May Have Fatty Liver Disease

Related Articles

Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit