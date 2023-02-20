Prabhas gearing up for the Biggest Bet

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is juggling between the sets of various films and they are all gearing up for release soon. Adipurush hits the screens in June and Salaar is slated for September release. Project K will release in January 2024. Three biggies of Prabhas will release in a gap of just seven months. This is a rare achievement for any Indian actor. All the three films Adipurush, Salaar and Project K are made on massive budgets. The total bet is expected to be over Rs 1500 crores on these three films.

Prabhas is also extra cautious about the promotions. The updates of Adipurush will roll out soon after which he will focus on Salaar. The shooting portions of Salaar are expected to be wrapped up by March and he will complete the shoot of Project K by the first half of this year. The non-theatrical rights of all these films are sold for massive prices. Prabhas is charging Rs 100 crores per film for all these three films. He is also shooting for Maruthi’s comic entertainer. The release date of the film will be finalized soon.