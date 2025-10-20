x
Prabhas Hanu concept poster: Spell-binding and Massy

Published on October 20, 2025 by swathy

Prabhas Hanu concept poster: Spell-binding and Massy

Prabhas, the biggest Pan-India star of Indian Cinema, has joined hands with renowned successful production house, Mythri Movie Makers. The first movie in this combination is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The movie concept poster has been unveiled on the occasion of Diwali and it looks extraordinary. In the silhouette of Prabhas, we see an entire army batallion being represented with a tagline – “A batallion who stands alone”.

Numerous machine guns being represented as one man suits gigantic mass image of Prabhas aptly. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the movie on a massive scale and it is the biggest film yet in Telugu Cinema with the biggest star. Movie is a visual spectacle and makers promise a cinematic experience on International standards.

Hanu Raghavapudi has written an action packed script with all elements included along with romance, say makers. In a never before seen avatar Prabhas will set screens on fire and the first look will be out on 22nd October as his birthday present. Imanvi is playing the leading lady role with Mithun Chakraborty, Jayapradha and Anupam Kher in prominent roles in this massive film.

