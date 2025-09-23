Prabhas has nothing to do with Deepika’s Exit

Deepika Padukone has received back-to-back shocks in the recent months. She was first replaced from Sandeep Vanga’s upcoming movie Spirit and the topic has turned out to be a discussion across the country. The makers of Kalki 2898 AD sequel informed that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the film. This is a double shock for the actress. The coincidence is that Prabhas is the lead actor in both these prestigious films. There is a debate on social media that Prabhas may be the reason behind the exit of Deepika Padukone.

Prabhas shares a great professional bonding with his co-stars and he never landed into any controversy till date. Though social media has debated that Prabhas may be a reason, it is completely untrue. Prabhas is never involved when it comes to finalizing the actresses in his films. Deepika Padukone’s exit was just a coincidence. Deepika Padukone has also been in the news due to the wrong reasons. Reports say that the actress has too many demands because of which she is replaced.

Deepika Padukone has two prestigious films: Allu Arjun – Atlee film and Shah Rukh Khan’s King directed by Siddharth Anand.