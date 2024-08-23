Prabhas Joker Remark: Manchu Vishnu writes to CINETAA

Arshad Warsi’s comment about Prabhas’ looks in the film Kalki 2898 AD has sparked an ongoing controversy. Several Telugu film personalities, including Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Nani, Sharwanand, Payal Rajput, and Sudheer Babu, have criticized Arshad’s statement. Vishnu Manchu, the president of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA), has written a letter to the president of the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINETAA) in Mumbai, expressing concern over Arshad’s remark. Vishnu claimed that the matter has caused significant distress within the Telugu film industry. While acknowledging the right of individuals to express their views, Vishnu criticized Arshad’s “belittling” comment about Prabhas, stating that it has hurt the sentiments of many in the Telugu film community and among fans. Vishnu also highlighted that as a public figure, Arshad should have been more cautious in his expression, as social media can quickly escalate discussions. Vishnu requested that Arshad be advised to refrain from making such remarks about fellow actors in the future.

Arshad Warsi made some derogatory comments on Prabhas in a podcast interview saying that Prabhas looked like a Joker in Kalki 2898 AD. Currently, Prabhas is enjoying a pan-Indian image and he is undoubtedly the country’s biggest actor. Kalki 2898 AD also performed exceptionally well in the North Indian belt apart from South India.