Prabhas – Nag Ashwin film rushed with offers

Prabhas gave his nod for Nag Ashwin after he was thoroughly impressed with the script. Nag Ashwin spent over two years on the script and there are several speculations making rounds about the project right from the budget to the remuneration of Prabhas. The film received several offers from Bollywood filmmakers but no deals are locked. Ashwini Dutt is on board as a producer and he is capable enough of producing the project without any support. There are talks that Prabhas is already offered Rs 70 crores remuneration and there is no truth in the news.

The financials are currently worked out and Nag Ashwin, Ashwini Dutt will meet Prabhas once again after he returns back from Europe. Right from the budget to the remunerations and the shooting schedules, things will be planned and Prabhas will finalize things on his return. As of now, Nag Ashwin is just chalking out the final budgets and other numbers. The film rolls at the end of this year.