Prabhas off to Europe

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has a habit of holidaying right during the time of the release of his films. His next big-budget attempt Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on Thursday. The top actor will now fly to Europe and he will holiday across some exclusive locations for two weeks. He will not be available in India during the release of the film like he does every time. There are strong rumors that Prabhas invested big in Europe and he owns a lavish villa. Prabhas frequently visits Europe when he is on a break.

Kalki 2898 AD is carrying huge expectations and the film’s advance sales are outstanding. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is a sci-fi thriller with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani playing the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Santosh Narayanan scores the music and background score.