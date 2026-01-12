Prabhas’ Old Look Episode from Raja Saab costed Rs 30 Cr

Prabhas’ fans are furious at director Maruthi for chopping out an important episode from Raja Saab which presents Prabhas in a rustic look. The posters have created huge curiosity about the role. The episode was shot for over 40 days and the makers have spent Rs 30 crores on the episode. After the film’s release, social media was full of discussion about the removing the episode.

Maruthi and his team were quick enough and added a part of the episode in the film. Other portions from the film were removed to balance the runtime of Raja Saab. The episode featuring Prabhas in an old look was shot for a long time and the makers have spent lavishly on the episode. But the film was removed during the final edit. A big amount of budget was wasted for Raja Saab. For a horror fantasy, shooting for over 280 days and spending big money is really a blunder. If the film was shot in quick schedules on a tight budget, Raja Saab would have been a profitable film irrespective of the result. People Media Factory will taste a huge loss because of Raja Saab.